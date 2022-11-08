Election Day: Voters to cast their ballots, but SoCal storm raises turnout concerns

Voters across Southern California on Tuesday will cast their ballot in a number of closely-watched races and prominent issues, but there are concerns that a storm moving through the region will impact turnout.

Once polls open at 7 a.m. voters will have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballot in person or turn in their mail-in ballot at an official drop box or any vote center.

Voters can also mail their ballot - as long as it is postmarked by Tuesday and received within seven days.

As of Sunday, more than 17% of registered voters in L.A. County had already cast their ballots.

