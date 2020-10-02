Here's how to vote in LA County

Californians have a few options when it comes to how they can vote.
Here's how to vote-by-mail
Vote-by-mail ballots will be sent out by Oct. 5 to every registered voter in California.
Check your voter registration status by visiting voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.
To make sure your vote is counted on time, your ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3. The envelope must be sealed, signed and dated.
You can also bring your ballot to a secure drop box, vote center or county elections office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to drop it off.
After you send it, you can track your ballot online through the Secretary of State's website.
Here's what you need to know about in-person voting
Early voting locations in California will be available in many counties for at least four days before the election, so starting that Saturday, Oct. 31.
In LA County, a few select voting centers will be open starting Oct. 24.
And all voting centers in LA County will be open starting Oct. 30.
All LA County voters can vote at any vote center in the county.
To ensure safety, LA County Registrar officials said voting stations will be set up six feet apart and said voters should wear a mask and gloves. Both will be available at all voting locations if needed.
But if a voter refuses to wear a mask or cannot enter the center for some reason, officials said there will be other options available like curbside voting. A vote center worker will bring a ballot and a voting device to the voter and assist the voter if necessary.
For more information about voting, visit abc7.com/vote.
