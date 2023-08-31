Electric truck still smoldering days after crashing into cargo train in Carson

The collision caused the cells of the Volvo's battery pack to ignite, causing them to explode, fire officials say. Two days later, it's still smoldering.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- Days after an electric truck ran into a cargo train in Carson and caught fire, the vehicle is still smoldering.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday at an industrial park on Dominguez Street, not far from Del Amo Elementary School.

Authorities told Eyewitness News an electric Volvo truck was heading westbound on Dominguez Street, just east of Wilmington Avenue, when it crossed an unmarked railroad crossing and was struck by a slow moving train. The collision caused the cells of the Volvo's battery pack to ignite, causing them to explode, fire officials say.

"Those high voltage batteries are made up of many cells that are packed tightly in a watertight, fire resistant box, so if one single cell fails, essentially, it's a small explosive," said Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh.

No one was injured and no dangerous chemicals were emitted from the fire.

The fire department said they were tactical when it came to putting the fire out because of how difficult it was to douse the blaze from the electric battery because the cells do not require oxygen to burn.

"Firefighting foam, Class D extinguishers, special equipment and fire blankets ... those don't work because, again, they're trying to take away the oxygen, but these fires don't need that type of oxygen to keep going," said Kelliher Berkoh.

On Wednesday, firefighters said the area surrounding the fire was safe and said they'll allow the smoldering cells from the torched battery to simply burn itself out.

"That strategy is not ideal because we like to get in there and be aggressive and proactive and eager to knock it out, but truly, all that does is extend our time on scene because the more you cool it, the more it slows down, and then as soon as you stop cooling it, starts right back up," said Kelliher Berkoh. "We're well-versed on what to do ... if only one cell fails, specialty nozzles can get in and hopefully cool that cell so it doesn't cause that thermal reaction to all the other cells."

Firefighters remained on the scene Wednesday - two days after the fire - to monitor the smoldering vehicle.

The roads in the area also remained shut down.