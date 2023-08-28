Top ways to save money when charging your electric vehicle

Join us every weekday morning on Eyewitness News at 5 a.m. for our new segment, ABC7 On Your Side where we've got you covered on all your money-saving tips.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The cost to charge an electric vehicle is already cheaper than the price at the pump - by a lot.

Right now, the average cost for a gallon of regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is over $5. In a sedan that gets 31 miles to the gallon, you will pay about $26 to go 150 miles. If you compare that to a Level 2 EV charger, $12 gets you the same range after 7.5 hours. An hour of DC fast charging will also give you 150 miles for about $16.

But here's how you can pay even less.

Download apps

Apps are the easiest way to find free charging stations. Some of the most popular options are PlugShare, ChargePoint, ChargeHub, and Volta Charging.

Many of those free options are Level 2 charging stations, which add 14 to 35 miles of range per hour. DC charging can add up to 10 miles per minute, but it's pricier.

Sign up for a subscription

EV charging subscriptions can help offset the cost.

Electrify America promises its Pass+ membership will save you 25% on charging, and Blink members save 20% at its stations.

Ask your employer

Your workplace might offer free or discounted charging or you can save by being strategic about when you charge at home.

"Utilities like Southern California Edison and LADWP offer EV charging rates during off peak hours, like late at night or early in the morning that are much cheaper than their normal electricity rates," said Jack Conness, a policy analyst at Energy Innovation who focuses on the electrification program.

Charge at home

You can always charge at home using the slowest charge, a level 1, but more homebuilders are installing Level 2 chargers in newer garages.

Tax rebates and incentives

Like electric vehicles, there are rebates and tax incentives to install a charging station in your home.

Visit the state's Drive Clean website to see what programs you may qualify for. Many new EV's will also come with free charging promotions.

Plus, low-income buyers might qualify for an EV charge card from California's Clean Vehicle Rebate Project.