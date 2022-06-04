Electrify Expo in Long Beach allows consumers to experience latest electric vehicles

electric vehicles

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- It's not unusual to see electric cars on Southern California's roads. Now, a wide variety of them are gathered in one place to check out: Electrify Expo, which is being held at the Long Beach Convention Center.

"The festival was really made to provide experiences for people so that they can get their questions answered about electric vehicles, but most of all feel the thrill of what it's like to drive an EV," said BJ Birtwell, the organizer of Electrify Expo.

The expo runs through Sunday, June 5. Attendees will have the opportunity to test drive electric cars and other vehicles all weekend.

When it comes to cars, the Lucid Air is already in garages, causing stares on the highway. Lucid is a startup with big ambitions.

"We think the place for new companies like Lucid is to really advance the industry by new technology, and range, efficiency, setting new standards which we think will raise everybody up," said David Buchko, a spokesperson for Lucid Motors.

However, the Lucid Air has a six-figure price tag. For lower budgets and lower-speed driving, Gem is a name that has been around, now under new ownership.

"Not everyone can afford a Tesla. We're still here, selling the everyday vehicle," said Carlos Acuna of Waev, Inc., which now owns and manufactures GEM neighborhood electric vehicles.

EV bikes are also at the expo, from simple bikes boosted by electric motors to motorcycles, including the quietest Harley Davidson -- the LiveWire.

