Elizabeth Hurley, with filmmaker son Damian, tell a no-holds-barred 'Strictly Confidential' story

HOLLYWOOD -- Elizabeth Hurley is one of the stars of the new mystery crime thriller, "Strictly Confidential." It marks the feature film directorial debut for her son, Damian, who just turned 22 this week.

In the film, Hurley plays a widow who is also mourning the loss of one of her daughters. She invites her daughter's friends back for a visit to the island paradise she calls home. While they're all there, secrets and scandals are revealed. Among them: The mom's affair with one of her daughter's female friends.

Damian Hurley also wrote the script, which includes some sexy scenes that involve his mom. Turns out, that was not his original plan.

"When I wrote this part originally, it was a man's part," he said.

His mother said when he changed the gender, "He ended up with a great part for me and a great script for him as his debut movie."

It's a movie they shot in 18 days.

"Every second counts, every minute matters. You're losing your mind," Damian said. "You're so frantic, the last thing on your mind is being squeamish about intimate things. You just got to make the scenes as beautiful as possible and get on to the next."

When you're making a mystery thriller, there is also that element of surprise.

"And I really think Damian really kept the twists and turns and the undercurrents going," Elizabeth said. "It took people by surprise."

Her son agreed. "The big spoilers? No one's seen them coming yet."

From his proud mother, "He wanted the island and the cast to look beautiful so that the darkness underneath was swirling underneath this beautiful exterior."

Elizabeth is also a producer on the film. "Strictly Confidential" is now in theaters and also available via digital/on demand. It's rated R.