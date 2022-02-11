Student with gun arrested at school in Cudahy, police say

CUDAHY, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have arrested a student allegedly found with a gun at Elizabeth Learning Center in Cudahy, the Los Angeles School Police Department confirmed Friday.

L.A. School Police responded to reports of a "man with a gun" at the school. Officers were directed to the student and found the gun after searching him, according to officials.

Authorities say the student was taken into custody, and the campus is safe. No one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are looking into where the student may have allegedly gotten the gun. The investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updated information.

