Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison

This 2016 photo provided by the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office shows Wanda Barzee. A May 7, 2013 photo shows Elizabeth Smart during an interview in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (KABC) --
A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager in 2002 has been released from prison, authorities said.
The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wanda Barzee's release on Wednesday.
Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before Smart was found and rescued.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
