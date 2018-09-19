Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4213595" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager in 2002 and hold her captive will be released from prison next week.

A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager in 2002 has been released from prison, authorities said.The Utah Department of Corrections confirmed Wanda Barzee's release on Wednesday.Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before Smart was found and rescued.