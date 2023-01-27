Vigil honors OC public defender found dead in Mexico as family continues to push for answers

"It's sad that we've lost someone who made such a difference, but heaven wanted another angel," Elliot Blair's mother said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and friends honored Elliot Blair, an Orange County lawyer who died on vacation in Mexico, during a vigil Thursday night as questions remain surrounding the circumstances of his death.

Many stories and reflections were shared about Blair, painting a clear picture of just how much he meant as a family member, a friend and co-worker.

"It feels like I need to be woken up from this awful, awful dream," said his best friend, Jamal Walker. "This was not supposed to happen to him."

Those who knew Blair best remembered his life.

"One of the special things about Elliot is how he made you feel special," said colleague Annie Rodruguez.

His widow, Kim, stood in the crowd as she was comforted by her parents and Blair's mother, Stella. Both women were visibly emotional through the evening but also found moments to smile.

"It's sad that we've lost someone who made such a difference, but heaven wanted another angel," Stella said.

Blair's mother shared details afterward about the last time she spoke with her son. She was heading to dinner around 6:30 p.m. the evening he died earlier this month.

"He knew that we liked that restaurant and he said 'Mom, I'm thinking of you and dad.'"

Thursday's vigil came almost two weeks after the 33-year-old died while in Rosarito with his wife to celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Authorities in Mexico ruled his death an accident and said he fell from a third-floor balcony.

However, after their own investigation, his family is now confident that he was killed.

"We have the evidence, and we've talked to the witnesses. He wasn't drunk, the fall wasn't the cause of death and the drinking and the fall were not the cause of his death," said the family's representative, Case Barnett.

"I think the truth is about as much justice as we're going to be able to get. But I think the truth will be enough for the family and hopefully enough for all the people here," he added.

The family says the hope to have Blair's body back home by Monday - hoping soon after to finally reveal how he died. The family's attorney says they hope to publicly share more information on their investigation sometime next week.