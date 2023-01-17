Orange County public defender dies while on vacation in Mexico; family believes he was killed

ROSARITO, Mexico (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after the death of an Orange County public defender who was visiting a hotel resort in Mexico to celebrate his first wedding anniversary, according to local law enforcement officials.

Elliot Blair visited Las Rocas Resort and Spa with his wife, Kim Williams. He died a day before their wedding anniversary, on Jan. 14.

While officials initially believed the American died from a fall, there was a specific injury on Blair's forehead "that would not have been caused by a fall," the official said.

The Williams family told ABC7 it has hired an investigator as they grieve.

A spokesperson from the Orange County public defender's office, Martin Schwarz, told ABC7 that Blair was a "devoted husband, terrific person and a fantastic lawyer who dedicated his life to serving his clients and helping the county's most vulnerable."

