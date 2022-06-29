Arts & Entertainment

Elmo gets COVID vaccine in new Sesame Workshop PSA

EMBED <>More Videos

Elmo gets his COVID vaccine in new PSA

NEW YORK -- The Muppets are promoting vaccination against COVID for young kids.

The nonprofit educational group behind Sesame Street released a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3.5 years old, has just gotten vaccinated.

"You were super-duper today getting your COVID vaccine Elmo," said Louie, Elmo's dad in the PSA.

"There was a little pinch but that was OK. Elmo was really glad to have daddy and baby David there with him," Elmo said.



Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines got emergency use approval in the United States this month for kids as young as six months old.

A Sesame Workshop spokeswoman says they hope the PSA will inspire parents and caregivers across the country to speak with their healthcare providers, and seek out information to learn about how the vaccines can keep young kids and their families healthy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesesame street
TOP STORIES
1 dead after shooting near Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza
2 found dead next to car outside Chatsworth school
West Hollywood's bars could see later last call
California gun owners' personal information exposed in data breach
SoCal woman opens home to women from other states seeking abortion
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
Source of mysterious lights over San Diego identified
Show More
Here's how some schools are trying to close gender gaps in sports
Man allegedly used homemade flamethrower at abortion protest
Witness: Trump grabbed steering wheel, demanded to go to Capitol
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
LA County approves transfer of Bruce's Beach
More TOP STORIES News