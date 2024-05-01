Emergency responders attend Carson training workshop on aftermath of potential nuclear explosion

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- About 250 federal, state and local agencies gathered in Carson on Tuesday for a workshop focused on training on how to respond to a potential nuclear detonation.

The two-day planning and response workshop include panel discussions, training videos and demonstrations. Experts say the training is not in response to any imminent threat, but instead will help the agencies have better situational awareness and understanding.

"We hope and pray that an event like this will never happen, but the reality is, the world is less stable today than it was some years back, " said Hal Kempfer, a homeland security expert. "All disasters are essentially local. So as, where this is an international threat, if you will, of a possible nuclear attack, the reality is, we have to respond at a local level."

Capt. Damon Jones of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that while first responders routinely prepare for disasters that they experience on a normal basis, they also see the value in being prepared for a less likely event.

"We understand the importance of including those disasters or emergencies that we may not experience more frequently," Jones said. "And we want to make sure that we're ready to respond appropriately to make sure that we serve all those in our community."

The training workshop is intended for first responders, but Kempfer said in the event of a nuclear detonation civilians should remember three things: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.

"Get inside. When you're inside, shelter in place. We're going to be having more public service messages to what that entails," Kempfer said. "And of course, stay tuned. Listen to what's going on."

On Tuesday, agencies focused on establishing leadership and continuing public information in the event of a nuclear detonation.