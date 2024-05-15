Mulholland Drive could soon reopen in Studio City months after storms prompt closure

Officials hope to reopen a stretch of Mulholland Drive by Memorial Day weekend, months after it was closed due to storms.

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stretch of Mulholland Drive in Studio City that has been closed for months could soon reopen.

The portion of the road between Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Coldwater Canyon Drive was washed out during storms that slammed the region back in February.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Department of Engineering, construction is set to be finished by the end of May. The department hopes to have the major thoroughfare around Memorial Day weekend.

A major mud and debris flow left extensive damage in the Studio City area, prompting the closure of a section of Mulholland Drive.

The nearly $5 million dollar repairs will include two bulkheads to avoid further erosion.

Meanwhile, another stretch of road that has been closed for months due to a rockslide is Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

The hillside has remained unstable, making it difficult for crews to access it for repairs.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard, a main route through the Santa Monica Mountains, remains closed due to a landslide over the weekend

They built a zigzag road above the slide area to get heavy equipment to the top of the hill. From there, the plan is to remove the landslide from the top, pushing material down to Topanga Canyon below.

Despite the progress, the estimate to reopen that stretch of road has not changed. Caltrans says that'll happen by September, still several months away.