Homicide investigators launch probe after 'suspicious' death of man found at Lake Arrowhead home

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A "suspicious death" investigation was launched after a man was found dead Tuesday morning at a home in Lake Arrowhead, authorities said.

Deputies were requested at about 7 a.m. at a house in the 28000 block of Lakes Edge, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Upon arriving, the deputies found the man deceased, a sheriff's spokesperson told ABC7. The man's identity was not immediately released.

Investigators from the sheriff's Homicide Detail responded after the death was deemed suspicious, the spokesperson said.

No other details, including the cause of death, were immediately available. News video from the scene showed a three-story house on a property that was cordoned off with yellow police tape.

The investigation was ongoing.