Emma Thompson takes honest look at sex, desire, and intimacy in 'Good Luck to You, Leo Grande'

In the film, Nancy, played by Emma Thompson, embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening.
By
'Good Luck to You Leo Grande' takes positive view of sex

HOLLYWOOD -- Emma Thompson takes on a brave new role in "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande."

She plays a widow looking for the kind of sexual adventures she never got in her marriage. So she turns to an expert for help and hires a sex worker to essentially show her how it's all done -- perhaps spark a sexual awakening.

The film is charming, comedic and dramatic, too.

Thompson found the script, which required her and her co-star to take it all off, "extraordinary."

"It was absolutely clear right from the first moment of reading it that it had to be made and that it just was such a beautiful, pleasurable, delicious script," said Thompson. "I just felt it was a great privilege to have been sent it."

Daryl McCormack plays the young man who's trying to help his client achieve her sexual goals.

"Certainly, what I took away was that intimacy is not really separate from any other experience in our life, and it's very much intertwined with who we are and our sense of self," said McCormack.



"It's very difficult, isn't it, to feel pleasure if you spend your entire time telling yourself that your body's not acceptable," said Thompson. "If the vessel in which you are supposed to feel pleasure is something that you can't accept, you don't have to love it or think it's the most beautiful thing ever on God's Earth, but to accept it, that's very important, because then you can relax in it and you can feel in it and it belongs to you."

"Good Luck to You, Leo Grande," is rated R and is now streaming on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

