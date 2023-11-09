Woman's torso found in Encino believed to be missing wife of suspect

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a dismembered torso of a woman was found in a plastic bag near a dumpster in Encino, and while investigators have not identified the person, they believe it could be that of his wife who's currently missing.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested after the dismembered torso of a woman was found in a plastic bag near a dumpster in Encino, and while investigators have not identified the person, they believe it could be that of his wife who's currently missing.

Samuel Haskell of Tarzana was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Van Nuys Jail on $2 million bail.

Police say Haskell's wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, Yanxiang Wang and Gaoshen Li, are missing. They all lived together at a home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace in Tarzana with the suspect, police said.

Mei Haskell's mother was identified as Yanxiang Wang (left) and her father is Gaoshen Li (right).

"The reason we're concerned with their whereabouts is they would normally be home during these hours," said Det. Efren Gutierrez with the Los Angeles Police Department during an evening news conference on Wednesday. "Attempts have been made to contact them by cell phone ... no answers. Same with Mei, she is unaccounted for ... attempts have been made to call her phone [ and ] still no answer."

Samuel and Mei Haskell share three young boys, who have since been placed in the care of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

The investigation into Samuel Haskell began Wednesday morning after a homeless man discovered the torso while digging for recyclables at a strip mall near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue. Gutierrez said the torso was wrapped in a plastic bag and was placed just outside the dumpster.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage of a vehicle in the business plaza and said they developed evidence that led them to Haskell.

Haskell was ultimately found at the Westfield Topanga mall in Canoga Park and arrested around 11:30 a.m.

"Here in the house, once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I'm not going to provide at this point," said Gutierrez.

The night before the torso was discovered, someone reported to police seeing a body in a black bag near the Tarzana home, but officers who responded at that time weren't able to substantiate the report, police say.

Residents who were in the area during the initial discovery were left shocked.

"I think it was kind of weird to drive up and be blocked off along the boulevard and into the little center over here and to find out that there were body parts there ... in Encino!" said one resident. "We've had a lot of crime in Encino over the last couple of months."

It's unclear exactly how long the remains may have been near the bin or how long ago the victim may have died, but investigators said it may have been just a couple of days. Investigators will now have to rely on DNA evidence to formally identify the person.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.