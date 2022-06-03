3 stabbed at hospital in Encino, suspect remains barricaded inside

ENCINCO, LOS ANGELES. (KABC) -- Several people were stabbed at Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon and a suspect remained barricaded inside.

At least three people were believed to be seriously injured.

Los Angeles Police Department officers and Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene.

The suspect is said to be a man believed to be in his mid to late 30s who parked his car in the middle of Ventura Blvd and walked directly into the hospital emergency room asking for medical treatment for anxiety.

Soon after, he allegedly stabbed multiple victims.

Authorities were transporting the stabbing victims to a trauma center.

At least one of the victims being wheeled out of the facility appeared to be wearing a hospital uniform and another appeared to be a patient. Both were alert and conscious as they were loaded into ambulances.

The suspect is said to still be barricaded in the hospital and not in custody. A SWAT team was on the way.

The hospital is currently on lockdown and closed to any arrivals.

Ventura Blvd is currently shut down throughout Encino.

DEVELOPING. More details will be added as they become available.

