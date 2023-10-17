WATCH LIVE

Jack in the Box worker stabbed in Winnetka; suspect at large

Police said the worker was stabbed after telling a man to use the drive-thru because the restaurant was closed.

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 2:13PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Jack in the Box worker was stabbed Tuesday morning in Winnetka, authorities said.

It happened around 2 a.m. at the restaurant on De Soto Avenue.

Police said the worker was stabbed after telling a man to use the drive-thru because the restaurant was closed. The employee remains hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene and remains at large.

A detailed description wasn't immediately available but police say he was seen wearing black shorts, white and black shoes and was spotted carrying a camouflage, beige-colored backpack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

