Neighbor shares new details on missing Tarzana woman, husband accused of murder

After an unidentified woman's torso was found in a dumpster in Encino, the search continued for a missing Tarzana woman and her parents.

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after an unidentified woman's torso was found in a dumpster in Encino, the search continued Thursday for a missing Tarzana woman and her parents.

The whereabouts of Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her mother and father, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and Gaoshan Li, 71, remain unknown.

Haskell's husband, 35-year-old Samuel Haskell, was arrested after the torso was found Wednesday morning in a parking lot near the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue. He was being held on $2 million bail.

Police arrested 35-year-old Samuel Haskell after a torso was found in a parking lot in Encino. Facebook

The grim discovery led police investigators to a home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace, where the Haskells live with their three children and Mei Li Haskell's parents.

Elle Benami, a neighbor of the family members, spoke with Eyewitness News on Friday and said police told her and another person, who is friends with Mei, that body parts were found inside the Tarzana home. Investigators say no body parts, aside from the Encino dumpster discovery, have been found.

The day the investigation at the Tarzana home began, LAPD Det. Efren Gutierrez spoke at a news conference where he briefly described what was found inside the home.

"Here in the house, once officers made entry, what was discovered was evidence of a crime, including some blood evidence and other items that I'm not going to provide at this point," said Gutierrez.

Since then, authorities have made no official announcement about what exactly was discovered after the home was searched. Benami told ABC7 that Mei Li Haskell helped her "keep her sanity" during stay-at-home orders at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our kids were kind of going crazy, being cooped up at home, having Zoom classes," she said. "So her boys and my kids would play here in the front yard or backyard."

Benami described her friend as a "very sweet, generous person, very social. She loved to throw parties -- I'd say some of the best parties I've been to."

During those parties, Samuel Haskell "would come in and was smiling and kind of friendly, but not outgoing," according to the neighbor. "He would sit in the corner and after about 20 minutes, disappear -- go to his room, maybe go on a walk."

35-year-old son of former celebrity agent identified as suspect linked to Encino torso discovery Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested after a woman's torso was found near a dumpster in Encino. Though investigators have not identified the person, they say it may be his wife who's currently missing.

Haskell is the son of Sam Haskell Sr., who resigned as CEO of the Miss America organization after a 2017 email scandal. The elder Haskell was once a celebrity agent and founded Magnolia Hill Productions, which has produced various Dolly Parton specials.

After Mei Li and her parents vanished and her husband was arrested, the Haskells' three young boys were placed in the care of the county Department of Children and Family Services.

Benami talked about the difficulty of explaining the situation to her children, given the likelihood that the Haskell children would not live in the Tarzana home again.

"To think that my next-door neighbor -- a few feet away from my kids' room -- that something like that transpired there is insane to me," she said.