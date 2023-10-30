One person shot after fight erupts at Encino bar

One person was shot after a fight at an Encino bar erupted in gunfire early Sunday morning.

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was shot after a fight at an Encino bar erupted in gunfire early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported at the Surly Goat on Ventura Boulevard around 1:20 a.m.

Witnesses say a brawl broke out between two groups of people inside the bar.

Security ejected the two groups out of the bar. They tried to re-enter and were removed again, a witness said, and at that time several gunshots rang out.

One witness described hearing two gunshots first. Then, as people inside the bar were trying to hide or flee, another round of up to eight gunshots was heard.

Police say one woman was struck by gunfire after shots were fired inside and outside the bar. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

No suspects are in custody.