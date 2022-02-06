Authorities identify man killed at multi-million dollar mansion in Encino

Warren Sacks was 61 years old, the coroner said. His autopsy was pending.
Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday to the 16800 block of Encino Hills Drive, near Hayvenhurst Avenue, where they found the victim, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison.
Sacks died at the scene.
Another man in his 60s was arrested by LAPD in connection with the shooting. Details about the arrest or the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known.
Homicide detectives are still looking into a possible motive for the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
