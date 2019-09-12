Here's your chance to win "Coco Live in Concert" Box Seats at the Hollywood Bowl!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win "Coco Live in Concert" Box Seats and a One-night hotel stay!
Disney and Pixar's Coco will be brought to life on stage for the first time ever this November at the Hollywood Bowl for one weekend only - Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th. The spectacular event in Los Angeles will include an all-star lineup of special guests including Benjamin Bratt, Eva Longoria, Carlos Rivera, Miguel, Alanna Ubach, Alex Gonzalez, Jaime Camil, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso and Natalia Jimenez who will appear throughout the evening as the beloved film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Mariachi Divas will also entertain the audience with traditional Mariachi music throughout the night. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, September 13that 12pm PT at https://www.ticketmaster.com/.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/20/19 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://content.votenow.tv/cu/1000381/e2b60bcabbdd1eb1521a178b544de62e.pdf. Void where prohibited.
