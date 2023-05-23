Story rooms, virtual reality and interactive games make Two Bit Circus the future of arcades

The future of arcades is here. Two Bit Circus offers interactive fun via virtual reality, story rooms, innovative video games, food and drinks.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Two Bit Circus isn't your typical circus experience. This interactive entertainment venue is the future of arcades.

"My co-founder Brent and I started this place many years ago after realizing that entertainment just hadn't evolved," said Eric Gradman self declared Mad Inventor of Two Bit Circus. "So this is just a natural evolution. We're just taking it up another level."

The success of the unique Arts District entertainment venue near Downtown Los Angeles led to the recent opening of a Two Bit Circus in Dallas, Texas. The venue also offers a creative menu and a full bar for guest to enjoy.

More information at: https://twobitcircus.com/