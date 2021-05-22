Arts & Entertainment

New film '915: Hunting Hispanics' documents fear, loss related to 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New documentary looks at mass shooting in El Paso Walmart

On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman shot 46 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Half of them were killed in what became the seventh largest mass shooting in U.S. history. Now, that story is the subject of a new documentary.

Authorities believe a suspected gunman from a Dallas suburb drove 10 hours to go on a killing spree in El Paso, confessing to police he was targeting "Mexicans." "915: Hunting Hispanics" tells the story of that day.

Filmmaker Charlie Minn does not pull punches here, or soften the often difficult material.

"My movie is not for everyone. There's no doubt. But I'm here to inform, educate and raise awareness for change," said Minn. "We obviously have a problem with gun violence and racism. The film represents and honors the victims and survivors."



Minn calls the mass shooting the ultimate hate crime. And he strongly believes people in Southern California should see the film.

"Los Angeles has the largest Mexican population of any U.S. city. It should play in Los Angeles. This was a direct attack on Mexican people," said Minn. "We have a problem and we have to fix it. Thoughts and prayers do nothing. Victims hate that. Survivors hate thoughts and prayers. We need action and we need change."

Until the mass shooting, El Paso had been averaging 23 murders a year. In 2019, there were 23 murders in four minutes.

"915: Hunting Hispanics" is playing nightly for a week at the Laemmle in North Hollywood. It'll be on demand in the fall.

MORE | Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
EMBED More News Videos

A 25-year-old woman who was shot while apparently shielding her 2-month-old son was among the 20 people killed in El Paso.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedocumentaryel paso shooting
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sister of child shot in OC describes little brother's final moments
Boy, 6, dies after being shot in road-rage incident on 55 Freeway in OC
CA to end all capacity limits, physical distancing on June 15
Beverly Hills man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
Teen football player who provided care to family honored by LA Rams
7.3-magnitude earthquake hits China hours after 6.1-magnitude quake
San Manuel casino has 800 jobs up for grabs
Show More
Biden to host George Floyd's family at White House
1 person dead after reported shooting in Malibu
CA bill seeks reparations for survivors of involuntary, forced sterilizations
Dodger Stadium to return to full capacity on June 15
2 CA kids witnessed mom being killed, court documents state
More TOP STORIES News