Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway saw her star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Hathaway's star is number 2,663 and is located in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Filmmaker Dee Rees and actress/comedienne Awkwafina were on hand to speak on Hathaway's behalf at the unveiling ceremony. Hathaway herself spoke from her heart, and thanked her loyal, very vocal fans.

"This is a spot that has meaning to me because of you," Hathaway told the crowd. "You are why I'm standing here. You have shown up for me again and again, and let's be honest not every film was good, but you showed up!"

The 36-year-old actress first gained fame in 2001 in her motion picture debut in "The Princess Diaries." Twelve years later, Hathaway received the best supporting actress Oscar for her role as Fantine in "Les Misérables."

Her latest big screen project is the comedy "The Hustle," co-starring Rebel Wilson. It will be in theaters Friday, May 10.
