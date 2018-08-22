ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

2nd sexual assault case involving Kevin Spacey under review in LA County

The Los Angeles County district attorney is reviewing a second sexual assault case involving actor Kevin Spacey. (AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County district attorney is reviewing a second sexual assault case involving actor Kevin Spacey.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department presented it to the district attorney Tuesday.

It remains under review.

Several people have come forward accusing the actor of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior, including a man in West Hollywood.

In April, the D.A.'s office confirmed that it was reviewing a sex crimes case against Spacey.

Accusations against Spacey began in October 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making aggressive sexual advances toward him when Rapp was 14 in 1986.

Spacey said he did not remember the incident Rapp described.
