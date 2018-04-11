ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

LA County DA reviewing sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that it is reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed that it is reviewing a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey.

Prosecutors received the case from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department on April 5, according to the D.A.'s office.

Spacey has been embroiled in controversy since first facing accusations of sexual harassment against an underage actor, Anthony Rapp in October of 2017. Rapp said when he was 14 in 1986, Spacey invited him to his apartment for a party and made aggressive sexual advances toward him.

MORE: Kevin Spacey apologizes, comes out as gay after accusation of sexual advance on teen actor
Actor Anthony Rapp (right) has accused Kevin Spacey of inappropriate sexual advances made when Rapp was just 14 years old in 1986.



Spacey issued a public apology on Twitter in the wake of the allegations, also acknowledging that he is gay for the first time. Spacey claimed he did not recall the incident Rapp described.

"I honestly do not remember the encounter, as it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

In November, a former Boston TV news anchor came forward and accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting her teenage son in 2016 at a Nantucket restaurant.

MORE: Kevin Spacey accused of sexually assaulting Boston teen
A Boston teen has accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting him last year at a bar in Nantucket.


Heather Unruh told reporters her son, who was 18 at the time, was "star struck" when he met the "House of Cards" actor at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016. Unruh said Spacey bought her son drinks, even though he was underage.

Then, she said, Spacey stuck his hand down her son's pants at the bar. She said her son did not report the crime at the time because of embarrassment, but he filed a police report before his mother went public with the accusations.

Harry Dreyfuss, the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, also has said that Spacey groped him in 2008 when he was 18 while his father was rehearsing a play at Spacey's London apartment.

London police are also investigating an alleged 2008 sexual assault reportedly linked to Spacey.

Netflix cut ties with Spacey along with CBS in the wake of the accusations. Spacey was also cut from a starring role in the film "All the Money in the World."
