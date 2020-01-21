Oscars

2020 Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

LOS ANGELES -- Four recent Oscar winners will return to the show as presenters during the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Tuesday.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on to present in 2020.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Additional presenter announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsoscarsacademy awardshollywoodtelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
SAG Awards 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' wins big
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards
Pacino, De Niro among Producers Guild Awards presenters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
LA councilmen votes unanimously to ask MLB to award World Series titles to Dodgers
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez signs with LA Galaxy
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Show More
Man killed in shooting outside Westfield Century City mall
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in OC park
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
More TOP STORIES News