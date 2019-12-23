Living a 'Star Wars' life with 'Lando Calrissian' Billy Dee Williams

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Billy Dee Williams entered the "Star Wars" world in 1980 playing Lando Calrissian in "The Empire Strikes Back." The character was a schemer long before he became a leader in the fight against the dark side."I was asked to play Lando," said Williams. "And that was a result of what was going on in my life in movies at that particular juncture of my movie career, you know, 'Lady Sings The Blues,' and I became this sort of matinee idol, this good-looking, suave type."For "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," Williams says you can expect light moments and heavy moments. He says this one goes pretty deep."It talks about the struggle with yourself and the dark and light within yourself so that, to me, always makes it very interesting," said Williams.As Williams looks past on his personal "Star Wars" adventure, he's pragmatic about it."I have no complaints. It's been good to me," said Williams. "It's an annuity.""Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" is in theatres now.