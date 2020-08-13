'Marvels Agents of SHIELD' cast members report for final mission after seven seasons, 136 adventurous episodes

HOLLYWOOD -- After seven seasons and 136 episodes, an ordinary team that became extraordinary heroes complete their final mission. And the cast of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" are sad to say goodbye to a show they love."I happened to watch the finale last night and I think the fans are going to be quite moved by it," said Clark Gregg, who played Agent Coulson.Gregg and the cast of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." got together-virtually-one last time before the series finale. They're going to miss being a part of this world."Our production company was called Rag Tag and I think that's what we were, you know?" said Ming-Na Wen, who played May. "We were a rag tag group of people and our producers and our writers were constantly challenging us every year with something new and different to keep it really fresh.""I'm reading tweets of people, you know, who said they started watching it when they were 11 and now they're off to college. Or someone tweeted yesterday, you know, he was single and not married when the show started and now he's watching it with his wife and two kids," said Chloe Bennet, who played Daisy.The series finale will involve friends, past and present, in a S.H.I.E.L.D. fight for survival. But before we see their final mission, I asked the cast for one final thought that could sum up their experiences on this show."Absolutely thrilling!" said Enver Gjokaj."Dream!" said Elizabeth Henstridge."Life-changing!" said Iain De Caestecker."Grateful!" said Natalia Cordova-Buckley."I was going to say joyously grateful," said Jeff Ward."I'd say nostalgic for me," said Bennet."Rewarding, on many levels," said Henry Simmons."Fun, laughter and innuendos," said Wen."Family," added Gregg.