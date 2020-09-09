Arts & Entertainment

ABC documentary revisits bravery, first-hand accounts of 2019 Notre-Dame cathedral fire

NEW YORK -- The infamous Notre-Dame cathedral fire of 2019 shocked the world. Now, in a two-hour documentary special, ABC will revisit first-hand accounts of the disaster in "Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris."



Together with harrowing footage from within the inferno, "Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris" features interviews with firefighters, clergy, local officials, and those who were inside the cathedral on April 15, 2019, to tell the story of the fire watched around the world.

The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, and is also the keeper of some of Christianity's most priceless and revered relics.

RELATED: Notre-Dame cathedral before and after the fire

The fire was broadcast live throughout the world. People looked on helplessly as 500 Parisian firefighters were losing the battle against a raging fire that was destroying it all.

The world cried and prayed, powerless as the flames threatened to wipe out nearly 900 years of history.

Ultimately, the president of France and the general in charge of the Paris Fire Brigade made the significant decision of sending a commando of elite firefighters to an extremely perilous, even suicidal mission to save the cathedral.

"Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris" highlights the events of that fateful night, and highlights the brave and extraordinary efforts to save the very soul of Paris and Europe's most precious monument.

Don't miss "Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris" on Wednesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. on ABC.
