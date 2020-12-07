Arts & Entertainment

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid, known for 'B.A.P.S.,' 'Eve,' dies at 53 from colon cancer, family says

By ABC7.com staff
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid died Monday after a battle with colon cancer, her family announced.

She was 53.

She had appeared in multiple films but was best known for the 1997 comedy "B.A.P.S." with Halle Berry and the TV sitcom "Eve" which aired on UPN from 2003 to 2006.

The news was reported on her Instagram page: "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife."

"Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time."



Her other film and TV appearances included "Def Jam's How to Be a Player," "Madea's Big Happy Family" and episodes of "ER" and "Family Matters."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsobituary
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Paula blaze spreads quickly to at least 173 acres
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
SCE power shutoffs: 11K customers impacted, 193K more under consideration
CA could vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 this month
Garcetti selected to co-chair Biden inauguration
Another silver monolith appears in Santa Clarita
Show More
Kidnapping suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting in Rowland Heights
LAUSD suspends in-person tutoring, childcare services amid COVID surge
Fresno church says it'll stay open despite stay-home order
Calif. to expand smartphone COVID-19 alert tool statewide
Cars spin out close to spectators in LA street takeover
More TOP STORIES News