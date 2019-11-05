Arts & Entertainment

Alec Baldwin suing man who accused him of punch in New York City parking spot fight

NEW YORK -- Alec Baldwin is now suing the man who accused the actor of punching him in a fight over a Manhattan parking spot.

In the defamation suit, Baldwin says the man, Wojciech Cieszkowski, lied when he told officers he was punched during the argument last November.

The Emmy-winning actor admitted to pushing the Rockland County contractor in the chest twice during the scuffle, but he says he never punched him.

The man's attorney says Baldwin is trying to intimidate and silence his client.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityfightalec baldwinlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice after boy, his parents killed in Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
Brush fire starts after vehicle goes over Hwy. 39 in Angeles National Forest
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Show More
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
60-year-old woman brutally attacked at Riverside park, family says
Coalition calls for UC to drop SAT, ACT tests
More TOP STORIES News