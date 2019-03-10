Arts & Entertainment

Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post

It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.

Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption "She said yes."



The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.

They have been dating for two years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentengagementcelebrityentertainmentjennifer lopezalex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Montebello police open fire during wild chase; suspect in custody
Gunman sought after opening fire during attempted carjacking
Search ongoing for Marine who hasn't returned from NorCal skiing trip
Show More
R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
TIPS: How to 'spring forward' with ease this weekend
Harley-Davidson announces line of bikes for kids
DUI suspect narrowly misses traffic in Compton chase
Unvaccinated Oregon boy, 6, almost dies of tetanus
More TOP STORIES News