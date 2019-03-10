WATCH
Arts & Entertainment
Alex Rodriguez engaged to Jennifer Lopez, according to Instagram post
WABC
It's official! Jennifer Lopez and former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez are engaged, according to an Instagram post.
Rodriguez posted a photo of the stunning ring on Instagram Saturday night with the caption "She said yes."
The couple has been posting pictures throughout the weekend of their beach getaway.
They have been dating for two years.
Related topics:
arts & entertainment
engagement
celebrity
entertainment
jennifer lopez
alex rodriguez
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
