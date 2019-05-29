Alex Trebek shares news that some tumors are shrinking, says progress has put his doctors 'beside themselves with joy'

"The doctors said that they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory," Trebek told People Magazine. "It's kind of mind-boggling. I've already gone from where I was to this. The doctors are so excited, just beside themselves with joy."
Beating the odds associated with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek is in "near remission," the magazine reports in a new profile hitting newsstands Friday.
In a preview of the profile on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, People shared that Trebek believes his support system could have contributed to the positive turnaround to his health. He said his doctors agree.
"I told the doctors, this has to be more than just chemo," Trebek said. "I've had a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy and their prayers. The doctors said it could very well be an important part of this."
Speaking to "Good Morning America" a few weeks ago, Trebek said he was given hope from other cancer survivors who have reached out to him.
"I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer for 10 years, 12 years, 14 years," he said. "I'm going to catch up to those other people. But they have been an inspiration to me and that's really what it's all about."
During that interview, Trebek opened up about a "deep sadness" that sometimes has overwhelmed him as he fought the disease. When he learned about the latest news, however, Trebek cried for another reason.
"I got a little emotional," he told People. "But these were tears of joy, not tears of great depression."
Trebek has several more rounds of chemotherapy, and he said he hopes these will help bring him into full remission.
