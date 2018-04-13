ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'American Idol' contestant Effie Passero wants to 'take it all'

"American Idol" contestant Effie Passero's musical dreams have been coming true over the past month. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
"American Idol" contestant Effie Passero's musical dreams have been coming true over the past month.

She's made it through every round so far on "American Idol," and she's performing again this Sunday and Monday nights.

First, she stopped by the studios at ABC7 to talk about her incredible journey so far.

The Modesto native who recently moved to Southern California said she never thought she would make it through the first round of auditions, let alone make it to the top 24. Now, she says, it's "go big or go home."

"As soon as I moved here, this awesome thing started happening, so, I could never go back," she said.

The journey continues Sunday and Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch the full report in the video above.
