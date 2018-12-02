ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'

EMBED </>More Videos

A radio station says it has stopped playing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" after listeners said the song heard on countless holiday playlists is inappropriate.

CLEVELAND --
A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing "Baby, It's Cold Outside" after listeners said the song heard on countless holiday playlists is inappropriate.

They're certainly not the first to question the song's undertones and criticize the duet, in which one singer tries to persuade the other to stay and their exchanges include lyrics like "What's in this drink?" and "Baby, don't hold out."

WDOK-FM midday host Glenn Anderson says he recognizes that society was different when the song was written back in 1944, but he doesn't think it has a place today, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

He announced on the pop music station's website this week that the song would no longer be in its around-the-clock rotation of holiday music.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentu.s. & worldwinterchristmas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
Actor Ken Berry of 'Mama's Family' dies at 85
New 'Captain Marvel' poster released; new trailer coming Monday
Waffle House hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD investigating death of child in South LA
1 person fatally shot at Hollywood Walgreens
East LA holds annual Christmas parade
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
San Bernardino marks anniversary of terror attack
Chargers vs. Steelers: LA mounts stunning comeback in 33-30 win
Rams are back-to-back NFC West champs after 30-16 win over Lions
Katy Perry, others perform to help Woolsey Fire victims
Show More
Man dies after being dragged by his vehicle in Lawndale
SoCal honors lives lost on World AIDS Day
Schiff: House Intel Committee will provide transcripts to Mueller
Bush 4141: Train to transport Pres. George HW Bush
Waffle House hero steps in for Kid Rock to lead holiday parade
More News