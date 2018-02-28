ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Oscar-nominated 'Loving Vincent' brings van Gogh paintings to life

EMBED </>More Videos

Vincent van Gogh's artwork comes to life in animated Oscar nominee "Loving Vincent." (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Oscar-nominated "Loving Vincent" is not your typical animated movie.

It's basically an oil painting come to life, created in the style of Vincent van Gogh, considered one of the greatest painters of all time.

In fact, it took 65,000 oil-painted frames to make the film.

"I mean, there hasn't been anything like this in animation," said Hugh Welchman, the co-director and co-writer of the film. "We really wanted to let people know they're in a different world now. It's the world of Vincent van Gogh, it's the world of his paintings, and we bring them to life to tell the story of his mysterious death."

They do that with the help of some talented actors behind all the paint, including "Lady Bird" star and fellow Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan.

"We always wanted her so, you know, we've been making this film for seven years and, from the very beginning, my wife, Dorota, who's the main writer and director on the film, she was like, 'I want Saoirse Ronan to play Margaret,' and so that was just a given," said Welchman. "We just had to get her, and we did."

Welchman says the actors were all excited about being re-imagined as van Gogh paintings. The fact the film hit a chord with audiences and Oscar voters was just icing on the cake.

"We're partly here because of audiences," said Welchman. "I mean, you know, over five million people went to see the film worldwide. It's already the most successful Polish film of all time in terms of box office, and we really just had no idea how people would response to seeing a film which is basically a painting coming to life."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovieOscarsmoviesacademy awardsaward showshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News