EMBED >More News Videos Soul icon Aretha Franklin won 18 Grammy Awards since scoring her first record deal in 1960.

EMBED >More News Videos Crowds gather at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York to honor Aretha Franklin after her death.

EMBED >More News Videos From topping the charts with "Respect" to performing at presidential inaugurations and winning 18 Grammys, these are the major milestones of Aretha Franklin's life and career.

Aretha Franklin fans showed their love for the late "Queen of Soul" by bringing flowers, photos and even a crown to the singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.Fans flocked to the star Thursday morning after hearing the news of the singer's death . They sang and shared recollections of the music icon."My father played her music growing up in our home. He blasted it in the living room, and so we've known her in our lives since we were little," said Thembekila Smart, who said her favorite Franklin song was "Respect."Franklin took soul music to its commercial and creative pinnacle in the 1960s."She's the 'Queen of Soul.' She touched every part of me when I was a youngster (and during) Vietnam," said Martin Wade. Franklin died from the advanced stages of pancreatic cancer . Some who had met her could not contain their emotions reflecting on just how humble and loving she was to them."Her legacy is written in my heart," Wade said.