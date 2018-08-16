HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Aretha Franklin fans showed their love for the late "Queen of Soul" by bringing flowers, photos and even a crown to the singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Fans flocked to the star Thursday morning after hearing the news of the singer's death. They sang and shared recollections of the music icon.
MORE: Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
"My father played her music growing up in our home. He blasted it in the living room, and so we've known her in our lives since we were little," said Thembekila Smart, who said her favorite Franklin song was "Respect."
Franklin took soul music to its commercial and creative pinnacle in the 1960s.
MORE: Music industry and the world grieve Aretha Franklin
"She's the 'Queen of Soul.' She touched every part of me when I was a youngster (and during) Vietnam," said Martin Wade.
Franklin died from the advanced stages of pancreatic cancer. Some who had met her could not contain their emotions reflecting on just how humble and loving she was to them.
"Her legacy is written in my heart," Wade said.
MORE: Aretha Franklin through the years
PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away