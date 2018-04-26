When it comes to the superhero world, the Russo brothers know their stuff.Anthony and Joe Russo have been fans since childhood, and now, they're the directors behind the big budget, game-changing "Avengers: Infinity War." The film is the culmination of a decade's worth of Marvel's big screen adventures. Their goal: make something epic."Marvel's been writing a book for the past 10 years. This is the final chapter," Joe Russo said. "So everyone who's been investing all their time and their energy and their emotion and their passion in these characters, this is it. You get to see the big finish.""They'll be some endings and they'll be some new beginnings and, you know, a new book will get written after this," Joe added.The film brings together the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most famous characters. Superheroes Iron Man, Captain America, Black Panther and more will all be featured together in the film."You know, many of these characters in this movie are meeting each other for the first time," Anthony Russo said. "So on a story level, they need to get to know one another. They need to get to know everybody's backstory coming to this moment."The brothers are also very protective of the franchise. They're asking all fans who go see it to please keep quiet about what happens."If people have invested 10 years of their time, you don't want the ending ruined for them," Joe Russo said. "We're just doing everything we can to protect that experience, to make sure that when everyone goes to the theater, they get the same experience as the last person.""Avengers: Infinity War" is in theaters April 27.