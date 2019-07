LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Baby Shark is coming to Long Beach.If you don't have young children, you may not be aware: "Baby Shark" is a music video that is a mega-smash with toddlers.There's a live show too, with Baby Shark and his pals singing and dancing all their hits.We knew it was going on a North American Tour : today we learned, it will be at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach, Saturday, Oct. 19.