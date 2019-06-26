Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

Police say Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.
The belongings of the 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.
He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality who had last been heard from around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, by phone.
He left a strange video last week, apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."
Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019
He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ
Fans started to become concerned after Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD in April, after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.
The Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be drowning by suicide.
If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.