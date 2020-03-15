Coronavirus Update: Their high school musicals were canceled, but Broadway stars are letting these students shine

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

hi! I’m a senior and I was tevye an all-girls production of fiddler! our show got cancelled the day of our open dress rehearsal yesterday :( luckily we got to perform it for the first and last time yesterday so it was the worst best show for us haha pic.twitter.com/H9Rbk5DB8U — issa (@isbeele) March 14, 2020

Our Production of Footloose was just postponed. These kids have worked very hard! pic.twitter.com/FXtpaISMOh — Kels (@kle1101) March 14, 2020

We were supposed to go to an a capella jazz festival today until it got cancelled last night. We have been working so hard and although we are all heartbroken, we are proud of how far we've come. We asked if we could perform it for our Freshman Choir this afternoon. Here it is. pic.twitter.com/OW2Ui7CX6U — Jasen Cummings (@jasen_cummings) March 14, 2020

My son...a senior...so close to being the Nebraska Jimmy Awards nominee last summer...and our production of West Side Story postponed...oh...and I’m the director. So heartbreaking but trying to home on to hope! pic.twitter.com/wRWKa8jOS2 — Leah Purdy (@NPHSChoir) March 13, 2020

I attend Union High School and we are doing Once On This Island. As of now our show is postponed but we don’t know how long. This is a little snipbit of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho — Dij (@khadija_sankoh) March 13, 2020

My school was supposed to put on Spring Awakening in April and I was cast as Wendla. It was my first lead and I was so excited to show everyone what I could do. We sadly had to cancel our shows but thank you for making a place where we can show what we have been working for! pic.twitter.com/86gaUzHf3O — April Marion (@april__marion1) March 14, 2020

My 14yo daughter is due to be playing Fantine in the @BirkenheadSchl production of #LesMiserables. My wife @Birkenhead_SLT is Directing the musical. We are praying school stays open as the show opens on 21st for 1 week. I am so proud of them. My 10yo daughter is also in it 😊 pic.twitter.com/FclkrrdRrJ — Craig Pankhurst (@Craig_Pankhurst) March 14, 2020

NEW YORK -- While Broadway is dark during the coronavirus pandemic, one star is turning to social media to give the next generation a voice and a platform.Laura Benanti posted on Twitter Friday that she knows this is a dark time. She asked for any students who had their high school musicals canceled due to the outbreak to post a video and tag her on Twitter, saying she would be their audience.Her tweet soon went viral and she received hundreds of responses that have not only given those students a voice, but they have also spread joy and uplifted spirits across the country.She received videos of musical rehearsals, choir practice and even some solo singers.She has asked people to post using #SunshineSongs."Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda said he is also watching the videos.