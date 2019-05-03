good morning america

BTS, Chance the Rapper to appear in GMA Summer Concert Series

NEW YORK -- ABC's Good Morning America is announcing the headliners for its 2019 GMA Summer Concert Series lineup.

Megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on Wednesday, May 15.

GMA says a ticket will required for entry to the BTS concert. REQUEST FREE TICKETS HERE!



All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Here are the other performers announced:

May 24: Hozier

May 31: Ciara

June 7: Alessia Cara (This concert will take place in the GMA Times Square Studio.)

June 14: Ellie Goulding



June 21: Bastille

June 28: Adam Lambert



July 5: Sabrina Carpenter

July 12: The Struts

July 19: Blink 182

July 26: Lady Antebellum

August 2: Pitbull



August 9: Keith Urban



August 16: Chance the Rapper



August 23: French Montana

August 30: Kane Brown & Marshmello

A ticket is required for entry for the May 15, 2019 BTS concert.

All other concerts are free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET.

Viewers interested in joining GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.

The Summer Concert Series returns for the eleventh year to Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.
