Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B, in hot pink, appears in New York City court in strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B, dressed in a hot pink pantsuit and sporting long, sparkling pink fingernails, briefly appeared in court in New York City Friday in connection with a melee inside a strip club.

The Grammy-winner rapper is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at the Queens club Angels, and prosecutors revealed the case is now before a grand jury.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband, and the grand jury is an indication she could be facing upgraded charges after rejecting a plea deal.

The hip hop superstar refused the deal, which would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault. She informed the judge Friday that she would not be testifying.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

