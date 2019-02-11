ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B's Grammy dress has social media talking

Carbi B's Grammy dress has social media talking.

Cardi B stole the show with a clam-oyster dress at the Grammys.

RELATED: Grammy winners 2019: Female acts, rap songs win big
Women returned at the Grammys on Sunday as female acts won album of the year and best new artist, while rap also triumphed.



She wore a vintage Thierry Mugler dress from the designer's 1995 fall couture collection.

Seconds after she stepped on the red carpet, social media lit up.



Cardi B performs at Rodeo Houston on Friday, March 1. You can see the full lineup here.
RodeoHouston officially reveals 2019 concert lineup after leak

