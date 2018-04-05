ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Chappaquiddick' revisits one of the Kennedy family's darkest hours

EMBED </>More Videos

New movie "Chappaquiddick" focuses on a tragic accident that ended Ted Kennedy's chance to run for president. (KABC)

By
The new movie "Chappaquiddick" revisits an infamous incident involving one of America's most famous political families -- the Kennedys.

Jason Clarke stars as Sen. Ted Kennedy. Back in 1969, he was involved in an accident that killed Mary Jo Kopechne, a campaign worker, after he drove the car they were both in off a bridge.

The movie shows how this scandal had the Kennedy family using its political influence during the investigation. Clarke said, in making this movie, he learned a lot about what happened that night on Chappaquiddick Island off Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.

"You see the divers say 'I could have had her out in twenty-five minutes, but no one gave me the call,' and that's a really key thing," said Clarke. "Yes, she was alive for possibly longer than, you know, the fact, you know, when Ted decided not to knock on the first house, which is only 50 meters away, she was still probably alive. Which is horrific, and it's full of little things like that. It's an honest depiction of it. I don't think it's a hatchet job at all, I don't think we walked the line of truth or lies or hyping things up at all, I think we walked a pretty honest line with the facts that are out there, in print, known, and we've shown intimate dramatization of it."

And part of that means looking the part so you're believable in the role.

"The hair, Kennedy had great hair, and I got a wig on for that, which was lovely," said Clarke. "And the teeth, my teeth are very small, and crooked, and Ted's got those, you know, big front, nice smile. It was a Kennedy smile. I thought, I'm only probably gonna smile a couple times in the film, but when I do, I want it to look bang! And so we had them made, very, very thin, they took months to make to get right."

"Chappaquiddick" is rated PG-13 and is in theaters April 6.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie premiereentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Tim Burton to auction off movie props worth more than $4.5M
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
'Joy Luck Club' cast reunites for 25-year celebration
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News