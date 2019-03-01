New thriller 'Greta' is filled with terrifying twists and turns

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new movie "Greta" is suspenseful, creepy and even a little sad. It has an unsettling premise about an unlikely friendship that starts out sweet, and then goes so very wrong.French actress Isabelle Huppert plays the title role; Chloe Grace Moretz also stars, as a young woman who finds Greta's purse on the subway and kindly returns it. Soon after, the twists and turns begin!"I don't know how you could see it coming," said Moretz. "And if you have seen it coming, maybe it's like that serial killer test where it's like, 'Are you answering the question like a psychopath?""But at the heart of it, there was kind of an obsession about motherhood that I thought was really interesting," said director Neil Jordan. "You want it to be a ride with some purpose, you know, and some logic to it, don't you, you know? And the logic is the logic of loneliness.""It was one of those things where Isabelle was going to do it if I did it and I was going to do it if Isabelle did it," said Moretz. "And we both really wanted to work together and we wanted to do this project together."Moretz said some scenes were tough for her to shoot."I'm actually claustrophobic in real life," said Moretz. "And there are some scenes that are physically confining in the story and I was genuinely terrified. That was not acting in those scenes!""Greta" is rated R and is in theaters March 1.