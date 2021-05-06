Chris Brown hosts massive, raucous party at Tarzana home, prompting police response

TARZANA, Calif. (KABC) -- After receiving complaints of loud music that lasted into the early morning hours on Thursday, police broke up a birthday party for singer Chris Brown that was held at his Tarzana home.Authorities began receiving calls at about 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A spokesperson for the LAPD said the agency was able to get in touch with someone at the residence, who agreed to turn down the music.Officers arrived at the scene to find at least 300 vehicles parked outside the home. Police said the guests were cooperative as the party was being broke up and they were leaving.No arrests were made, according to the LAPD.An apparent invitation to the birthday bash had been posted on Brown's Instagram account on Wednesday, marked by only cryptic equations.