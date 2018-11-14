COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS

CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

The CMAs opened the show with a tribute to the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting. (Country Music Awards and ABC)

NASHVILLE --
The Country Music Awards opened Wednesday's show by paying special tribute to the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.

Country star Garth Brooks spoke on behalf of the country music community and asked for a moment of silence for the 12 victims.

"Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory," Brooks said before the names of each victim were displayed.

The victims were killed last Thursday at the Borderline Bar & Grill, during college night at the popular country music and line-dancing bar.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcountry music awardsthousand oaks mass shootingCMA Awardsaward shows
COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS
Eye on LA explores spots to hang out like a rock star
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
CMA hosts mock President Trump's tweeting
More country music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Stan Lee, Banksy items featured at auction
'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' to air on ABC next week
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence in LA
Woolsey Fire 47 percent contained as winds lose strength
Drivers say Woolsey Fire impacting San Fernando Valley traffic
Explosion reported at Tustin home
Security guard fatally shot by officer was asked to drop gun, Illinois police say
Woolsey Fire: Drone interference reported during firefight
Woolsey Fire: Body found in burned Agoura Hills home
Thousand Oaks shooting victim Cody Coffman honored
Show More
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Sierra Fire: Wind-driven blaze burns 147 acres in Rialto
PG&E says if found responsible for Camp Fire, cost would exceed insurance coverage
Evacuated Malibu residents seek answers at town hall meeting
Thousand Oaks community gathers to honor mass shooting victims
More News