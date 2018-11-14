CMAs pay tribute to 12 victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting

The Country Music Awards opened Wednesday's show by paying special tribute to the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting.Country star Garth Brooks spoke on behalf of the country music community and asked for a moment of silence for the 12 victims."Tonight let's celebrate their lives, let the music unite us with love and their enduring memory," Brooks said before the names of each victim were displayed.The victims were killed last Thursday at the Borderline Bar & Grill, during college night at the popular country music and line-dancing bar.